Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Consumer demand for low-carbon fuels, according to UKPIA survey

John Wood · 27 November, 2019
UKPIA’s director-general, Stephen Marcos Jones
UKPIA’s director-general, Stephen Marcos Jones
  (Photo:  )

Consumers want a range of low-carbon mobility options including low-carbon fuels, according to a new survey commissioned by the UK Petroleum Industry Association (UKPIA) and FuelsEurope.

The survey was carried out by independent polling company Opinium, with responses from 1,000 people in the UK and 10,000 in total across Europe.

It found that consumers see a role for efficient internal combustion engines powered by cleaner fuels, alongside battery and hydrogen engines.

UKPIA director-general Stephen Marcos Jones, said: “This survey shows that the public wants choice when they buy a new car and that low-carbon liquid fuels are seen as part of that choice.

“UKPIA’s Future Vision publication from July this year showed some of the pathways to delivering low-carbon liquids fuels that would make use of existing logistics and infrastructure to deliver vastly improved emissions performance and these survey results show that the consumer sees a role for such fuels too.

“Now we want to work with the Government to make these fuels a reality in the UK and be able to deliver their decarbonising potential at scale of these technologies – biofuels, synthetic fuels and hydrogen.”

The survey also highlighted that consumers will need time to adapt to alternative mobility solutions, with an overwhelming proportion of respondents being heavily reliant on their cars.

Consumers support the development of electric cars, but for now the combination of price, range and infrastructure are factors which would prevent them from considering an electric car as their next vehicle purchase.

While those barriers still remain, over two thirds of the respondents would opt for hybrid or internal combustion engines.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 25 November 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.6490.00138.09126.35
East Midlands130.11139.00126.21
London130.8362.23139.25127.23
North East128.74137.93124.80
North West129.3465.40138.32125.80
Northern Ireland127.6264.90131.10123.80
Scotland130.11137.41125.55
South East131.24138.93127.25
South West130.0963.90136.99126.04
Wales129.32134.86124.89
West Midlands130.07137.62126.17
Yorkshire & Humber129.48138.66125.68
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Forecourt store's move to Nisa sparks upt...

Roadchef opens McDonald's drive-thru at s...

BP Chargemaster claims to be UK's most-us...

Asda cuts fuel prices by 2ppl and is foll...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Co-op completes £1.7m revamp of North Yor...

Shell opens hydrogen refuelling station a...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Shell plans to replace forecourt with EV...

Gulf is driving change, says Billington,...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News