Forelle Estates gets go-ahead for Shell development in West Sussex

John Wood · 27 November, 2019
Indicative illustration of site
An indicative illustration from the planning documents
  (Photo:  )

The petrol station developer and operator Forelle Estates has won planning permission for a Shell filling station at Billingshurst in West Sussex.

The hybrid planning application, together with the developer Arunway, sought full permission for development of the petrol station and a motorcycle showroom and outline permission for 4,600sq m of offices, light industrial units or warehouses, at the intersection of the A272 and A29.

The filling station will be operated by Forelle and will have five pump islands including one for HGVs. Each pump island will have two filling points and will be covered by a canopy that extends to the shop building.

The shop will have 232sq m of sales space and as with other Forelle sites it will be a Budgens.

Another feature common to Forelle sites is a Subway outlet which will have a 70sq m sales area including an indoor seating area.

There will also be 21 parking spaces for customers as well as two additional electric charging bays and four spaces for staff parking.

Digital Edition

