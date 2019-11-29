Freight organisation calls for 3ppl reduction in fuel duty and support for decarbonisation

Merril Boulton

All political parties should pledge to support the logistics sector on its journey to decarbonisation, according to the Freight Transport Association, which is calling for a 3ppl reduction in fuel duty.

Ahead of December’s General Election, the business organisation has launched its own election manifesto – Logistics for Britain – which details ten policy asks of the future government, including the development of alternatively-fuelled vehicles.

Heidi Skinner, FTA’s policy & public affairs manager, said: “FTA and its members are determined to meet the government’s target of becoming a zero-emission industry within the next few decades, but this cannot be achieved without the right support. We are calling for the next government to actively support and develop the alternatively-fuelled vehicle market so that it becomes possible for businesses of all sizes to transition away from a reliance on diesel vehicles. And until these alternatives are available – for example, electric lorries – maintaining the UK’s current levels of fuel duty, which are the highest in Europe, serves no environmental purpose. As such, future government should take the opportunity to kickstart the UK economy after a period of slow growth by introducing a reduction in fuel duty by three pence per litre.

“In the UK, 82% of goods are moved by road; even if use of rail and maritime freight does increase – as FTA is calling for – the predominance of road as the key route for logistics movements will remain. In the view of FTA, it is vital that alternatively fuelled vehicles can be deployed as soon as possible for the UK to meet its zero-emission targets.”