MFG expects green light for new roadside service area

Tracy West

Plans to develop a roadside service area in East Devon, including a petrol station and a McDonald's drive-thru, have been recommended for approval. The land earmarked for the

scheme is on Exeter Road in Whimple.

The latest plans, which were first submitted by MRH and now below to MFG, detail a shop, canopy, separate car and HGV pumps and underground storage tanks as well as a drive-thru, parking for 103 cars, coaches and HGVs, and landscaping.

The local council’s online planning history for the site dates back to 1994 when permission was first granted for a roadside service area. Further submissions were made and approved but never acted upon.

The proposal has the support of Highways England which has said that there is a need for a service area on the A30/A3030 in Devon.

The latest plans have been recommended for approval ahead of an East Devon District Council meeting on December 3.

