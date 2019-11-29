Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Drunks hold darts match in forecourt shop

Tracy West · 29 November, 2019

Two drunken men set up a dartboard at the Esso petrol station on Knutsford Road in Latchford and began playing a game of darts before being moved on by police.

According to the Warrington Guardian, officers were called shortly after 4pm on Thursday, November 21, after receiving reports of the men playing darts.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and spoke to the men about their behaviour. The men then left the petrol station with their darts and dartboard.”

