Smarties innovation heads up Nestlé Confectionery's Spring line-up· 02 December, 2019
Innovation in Nestlé Confectionery's Easter novelties category will see a major new product launch from Smarties.
New Smarties Bunnies are five fun characters, each one a different colour: Cool (blue), Cute (pink), Smart (green), Happy (yellow) and Silly (orange). Each bunny comprises of a chocolate shell with mini Smarties inside. They will be available in a range of sizes to suit shopper needs, including impulse 18.5g (rrp 65p), impulse multipack (rrp £2), small novelty 50g (rrp £1.49) and medium novelty 94g (rrp £2.49). There will also be the Bunny Family Gift Pack which contains one 94g bunny and three 18.5g impulse bunnies (rrp £3.99). Stock is available from 16th December.
The Mini Eggs category will also benefit from a new launch this spring with the new Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs (rrp £1). Consisting of a milk chocolate shell and Aero’s classic bubbly centre, these mini eggs are the latest innovation in a sector which has benefited from exponential growth over the past five years. In 2015 Mini Eggs were worth £57m to the market, whereas in 2019 they generated a whopping £89m . Aero Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs will join Smarties Mini Eggs and Milkybar Mini Eggs, which grew 62% in value year in 2019 .
New to giant eggs this year is the Milkybar Mix Ups Giant Egg (rrp £7.49), which includes a Mix Ups 95g sharing bag. Each bag contains a mix of classic Milkybar white chocolate buttons with a cocoa filling and milk chocolate buttons with a milky filling.
In the premium eggs category Aero will introduce the brand new Aero Bliss premium egg (rrp £10). This egg comes complete with a box of Aero Bliss chocolates. The mixed selection box offers an indulgent selection of individually wrapped, smooth milk chocolates filled with a cocoa, salted caramel or praline aerated centre with the addition of delicate crispy pieces.
In addition, Nestlé recommends retailers stock popular formats from big, well-loved brands, such as the Milkybar small egg (rrp £1.73) as well as medium and large eggs from KitKat Chunky and Smarties. Both rrp £2.92 and rrp £5.41 respectively.
