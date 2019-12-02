Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Monster Energy expands its Espresso Monster RTD coffee range

Merril Boulton · 02 December, 2019

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) is expanding its Espresso Monster range with the launch of a new flavour - Espresso Salted Caramel, designed to appeal to coffee drinkers and energy drink lovers alike.

Currently rolling out nationwide, the new Espresso Monster variant is packed with flavour, and is a combination of real brewed coffee and the famous Monster energy blend. Available in a premium ‘touch ink’ black 250ml can, the new flavour addition follows on from the successful nationwide launch of the Espresso Monster range earlier this year.

The launch of Espresso Salted Caramel Monster will be supported by POS material and off fixture display to help increase visibility in-store and drive sales for retailers. The full Espresso Monster range will also be available in a £1.99 price-marked pack option to the independent channel from the New Year.

The flavoured cold coffee drink will provide further opportunity for retailers to capitalise on the increasingly popular RTD coffee sector, currently worth £139million and growing by 32%, according to CCEP. The new variant is the third product to join the Monster Espresso range that includes Espresso & Milk and Vanilla Espresso.

Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: “The Espresso Monster range has been well received by consumers over the last year and is now worth £5.5million. The range delivers a real point of difference for retailers, combining the functionality of an energy drink with cold coffee, two soft drink segments that are delivering strong growth in GB.

“The Salted Carmel flavour profile is already popular with consumers in coffee shops and across other food and drink categories. We’re therefore confident that the new great tasting variant will help to fuel further growth of the Espresso Monster range, delighting Monster’s core fan base whilst also recruiting new drinkers.”

