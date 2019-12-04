Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Forecourts among the winners at Appleby Westward annual awards

John Wood · 04 December, 2019
Olly Andrews (second right) with his team from Maiden Newton, receiving the award from Appleby Westward managing director Mike Boardman (left) and the evening's compere Chris 'Doc' Strange

Forecourt stores were among the winners at the annual Retail Awards staged by Appleby Westward, the regional distribution company for Spar stores in the south west.

Olly Andrews’ Spar forecourt store at Maiden Newton won the best neighbourhood forecourt store award, while the Totnes Cross filling station at Halwell, Devon, was judged the best transient forecourt store. Thornbury Motors near Bristol was awarded the prize for the most improved store.

The Appleby Westward Retail Awards, staged this year at the Mercure Grand Hotel in Bristol, recognise Spar stores in the south west that achieve consistently high standards and whose owners make a real difference with their businesses.

Store owner Barbara Clements, who runs the neighbourhood Spar in Preston, Weymouth, won the top prize of Convenience Retailer of the Year award for the fourth year in a row as well as category awards for best produce retailer, best food-to-go retailer and best independent non-forecourt store.

Olly Andrews (second right) is pictured with his team from Maiden Newton, receiving the award from Appleby Westward managing director Mike Boardman (left) and the evening's compere Chris 'Doc' Strange.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4464.90137.85126.18
East Midlands129.9982.90139.43126.05
London130.54139.65126.88
North East128.54136.77124.41
North West129.2561.90138.14125.60
Northern Ireland127.29130.90123.52
Scotland129.94136.84125.21
South East131.0865.90138.76126.97
South West129.90137.19125.67
Wales129.05134.76124.63
West Midlands129.85138.70125.98
Yorkshire & Humber129.2763.90138.21125.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

EV drivers could store and share electric...

Drunks hold darts match in forecourt shop

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Top 50 Indie’s sister company opens new J...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

BP M&S Simply Food scheme wins planning c...

Forecourt store's move to Nisa sparks upt...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News