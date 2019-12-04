Forecourts among the winners at Appleby Westward annual awards

John Wood

Forecourt stores were among the winners at the annual Retail Awards staged by Appleby Westward, the regional distribution company for Spar stores in the south west.

Olly Andrews’ Spar forecourt store at Maiden Newton won the best neighbourhood forecourt store award, while the Totnes Cross filling station at Halwell, Devon, was judged the best transient forecourt store. Thornbury Motors near Bristol was awarded the prize for the most improved store.

The Appleby Westward Retail Awards, staged this year at the Mercure Grand Hotel in Bristol, recognise Spar stores in the south west that achieve consistently high standards and whose owners make a real difference with their businesses.

Store owner Barbara Clements, who runs the neighbourhood Spar in Preston, Weymouth, won the top prize of Convenience Retailer of the Year award for the fourth year in a row as well as category awards for best produce retailer, best food-to-go retailer and best independent non-forecourt store.

Olly Andrews (second right) is pictured with his team from Maiden Newton, receiving the award from Appleby Westward managing director Mike Boardman (left) and the evening's compere Chris 'Doc' Strange.

