Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

EV owners could get 1,000 free miles a year from supermarkets

John Wood · 04 December, 2019
electric car charging at Tesco

The average supermarket shopper could get enough free charging to power an electric vehicle for more than 1,000 miles a year, according to research by Volkswagen.

The motor manufacturer has partnered Tesco and Pod Point to install charging points in Tesco car parks, which EV owners can use for free while they do their shopping.

During an average 50-minute shop electric car owners who plug in their vehicles could get around 22.5 miles of free charging from the 7kW points, which over a year could work out at 1,170 miles.

The partnership is aiming to install 2,400 charging points and the roll-out is under way with 100 Tesco stores now offering free charging.

Geraldine Ingham, head of marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “This fantastic partnership with Tesco and Pod Point makes choosing an electric car even more attractive, allowing people to charge for free, all while going about their daily business.

“And the best bit is that this is not just for Volkswagens – the chargers are designed for any electric car owner to take advantage of. We are really pleased to help break down any remaining barriers to opting for an electric car.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO UK & ROI, added: “We’re now well on our way to achieving our ambition of installing more than 2,400 EV charging bays across 600 Tesco stores.

“Providing customers with charging points offers them a sustainable choice and giving them the opportunity to charge their car for free while they shop is another little help to make their lives easier.”

Data from Pod Point has revealed the charging points were used more than 12,000 times in November, powering customers’ vehicles with almost 60,000 kWh of energy.

This is the equivalent of driving a Volkswagen e-Golf more than 250,000 miles.

Erik Fairbairn, founder and CEO, Pod Point, said: “With the roll-out now under way, we are witnessing a pivotal moment for the UK’s rapidly expanding public charging network.

“Providing smart, easy-to-use chargepoints at this scale is likely to accelerate the transition to electric cars up and down the country. Being able to top up while you shop at so many locations makes it more convenient to go electric than ever before.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4464.90137.85126.18
East Midlands129.9982.90139.43126.05
London130.54139.65126.88
North East128.54136.77124.41
North West129.2561.90138.14125.60
Northern Ireland127.29130.90123.52
Scotland129.94136.84125.21
South East131.0865.90138.76126.97
South West129.90137.19125.67
Wales129.05134.76124.63
West Midlands129.85138.70125.98
Yorkshire & Humber129.2763.90138.21125.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

EV drivers could store and share electric...

Drunks hold darts match in forecourt shop

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Top 50 Indie’s sister company opens new J...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

BP M&S Simply Food scheme wins planning c...

Forecourt store's move to Nisa sparks upt...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Rontec extends Morrisons partnership

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News