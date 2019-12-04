EV owners could get 1,000 free miles a year from supermarkets

The average supermarket shopper could get enough free charging to power an electric vehicle for more than 1,000 miles a year, according to research by Volkswagen.

The motor manufacturer has partnered Tesco and Pod Point to install charging points in Tesco car parks, which EV owners can use for free while they do their shopping.

During an average 50-minute shop electric car owners who plug in their vehicles could get around 22.5 miles of free charging from the 7kW points, which over a year could work out at 1,170 miles.

The partnership is aiming to install 2,400 charging points and the roll-out is under way with 100 Tesco stores now offering free charging.

Geraldine Ingham, head of marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “This fantastic partnership with Tesco and Pod Point makes choosing an electric car even more attractive, allowing people to charge for free, all while going about their daily business.

“And the best bit is that this is not just for Volkswagens – the chargers are designed for any electric car owner to take advantage of. We are really pleased to help break down any remaining barriers to opting for an electric car.”

Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO UK & ROI, added: “We’re now well on our way to achieving our ambition of installing more than 2,400 EV charging bays across 600 Tesco stores.

“Providing customers with charging points offers them a sustainable choice and giving them the opportunity to charge their car for free while they shop is another little help to make their lives easier.”

Data from Pod Point has revealed the charging points were used more than 12,000 times in November, powering customers’ vehicles with almost 60,000 kWh of energy.

This is the equivalent of driving a Volkswagen e-Golf more than 250,000 miles.

Erik Fairbairn, founder and CEO, Pod Point, said: “With the roll-out now under way, we are witnessing a pivotal moment for the UK’s rapidly expanding public charging network.

“Providing smart, easy-to-use chargepoints at this scale is likely to accelerate the transition to electric cars up and down the country. Being able to top up while you shop at so many locations makes it more convenient to go electric than ever before.”

