Forecourt staff threatened by knife-wielding robber

John Wood

A robbery in which forecourt staff where threatened with a knife is being investigated by West Mercia Police.

The attack took place at the Applegreen petrol station, on the Bargates, Leominster, at around 10pm on Tuesday 3 December.

A man entered the petrol station and threatened employees with a knife, taking a quantity of cash before leaving the location. The employees were not hurt.

Herefordshire policing sergeant Tony Lewis said: “This is believed to be an isolated incident and luckily, no one was hurt, but the employees present are understandably shaken from the ordeal.

“The investigation is on-going and we are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery, including dashcam footage, as many vehicles pass this location in a day.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 743s of 3 December.”

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via their website.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: