Forecourt staff threatened by knife-wielding robber

John Wood · 06 December, 2019
police officer

A robbery in which forecourt staff where threatened with a knife is being investigated by West Mercia Police.

The attack took place at the Applegreen petrol station, on the Bargates, Leominster, at around 10pm on Tuesday 3 December.

A man entered the petrol station and threatened employees with a knife, taking a quantity of cash before leaving the location. The employees were not hurt.

Herefordshire policing sergeant Tony Lewis said: “This is believed to be an isolated incident and luckily, no one was hurt, but the employees present are understandably shaken from the ordeal.

“The investigation is on-going and we are appealing for any witnesses to this robbery, including dashcam footage, as many vehicles pass this location in a day.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 743s of 3 December.”

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via their website.

