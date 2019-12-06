Lancashire Police release CCTV image after theft from forecourt

John Wood

Lancashire Police have released a CCTV image of a man wanted for questioning after a large amount of stock was stolen from a petrol station at Preston Docks.

The theft happened at the Morrison's petrol station in Mariners Way at around 4.30pm on Tuesday, November 12.

Staff reported that a man in a black Nike tracksuit entered the store and assaulted a member of staff before stealing a “significant” amount of stock.

Police have released the CCTV image of the suspect and are seeking the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone who knows who the man is, or has any information which could help police to identify him, is asked to email 8313@lancashire.pnn.police.uk, quoting log number LC-20191112-1273

