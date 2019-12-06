Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS reports fall in investment by convenience store owners

John Wood · 06 December, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

Convenience retailers have been delaying and scaling back on investments in their stores over the last year.

Figures from the Association of Convenience Stores’ Investment Tracker show that in the 12 months to November 2019, the UK’s 46,000 local shops have invested £558m in their businesses, down from £737m in the previous year – a year-on-year decline of 24%.

Association of Convenience Stores chief executive James Lowman said: “Continuing uncertainty over Brexit and the General Election has led to some convenience retailers holding back on investment plans, which is why we’re seeing a year-on-year decrease in investment levels overall.

“However, local shops have still invested over half a billion pounds in the last year to improve their businesses, increase the range of services on offer and expand product ranges to keep up with consumer demand. Convenience stores remain huge contributors to both the local and national economy.”

For independent retailers, the vast majority of investment is being self-funded, with 68% using their own reserves to pay for improvements and repairs. Just 4% of retailers are getting funding from banks for their investment plans.

The most common form of investment across the sector is refrigeration, with retailers looking to make their equipment more efficient as well as buying new fridges to expand their range of products, especially in areas like food to go.

Ahead of the General Election, ACS has called on all major parties to ensure that investment is incentivised through the business rates system as part of a package of wider reforms.

Lowman continued: “The next Government must take swift action to address the imbalances in the business rates system. We must ensure that convenience retailers and other small businesses are given the right conditions to be able to invest, instead of being put off by the threat of hikes to their rates bills.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4464.90137.85126.18
East Midlands129.9982.90139.43126.05
London130.54139.65126.88
North East128.54136.77124.41
North West129.2561.90138.14125.60
Northern Ireland127.29130.90123.52
Scotland129.94136.84125.21
South East131.0865.90138.76126.97
South West129.90137.19125.67
Wales129.05134.76124.63
West Midlands129.85138.70125.98
Yorkshire & Humber129.2763.90138.21125.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

EV owners could get 1,000 free miles a ye...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

EV drivers could store and share electric...

Top 50 Indie’s sister company opens new J...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

BP M&S Simply Food scheme wins planning c...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News