Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Diesel decline continues to depress new car sales

John Wood · 06 December, 2019
Vauxhall Corsa
Vauxhall Corsa was the best-selling model last month
  (Photo:  )

The UK new car market fell 1.3% in November, with 156,621 models registered, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Sales of petrol and alternatively fuelled cars (AFV) were all up but could not offset a fall of 27.2% in diesel cars, from 50,750 in November last year to 36,941, with market share slipping from 32% to 23.6%. Petrol car sales increased 2% from 95,537 to 97,441, taking a 62.2% market share.

For the second consecutive month, total AFV registrations reached a record market share, with more than one in 10 cars joining UK roads either hybrid, plug-in hybrid or pure electric – equivalent to 16,052 cars.

Demand for the latest battery electric cars surged by 228.8%, with 4,652 registered, while the markets for plug-in hybrids and hybrids also rose by 34.8% and 15.0% respectively.

Year-to-date, the overall UK new car market is down 2.7%, with 2.2 million cars registered.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “These are challenging times for the UK new car market, with another fall in November reflecting the current climate of uncertainty. It’s good news, however, to see registrations of electrified cars surging again, and 2020 will see manufacturers introduce plenty of new, exciting models to give buyers even more choice.

“Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go for these vehicles to become mainstream and, to grow uptake further, we need fiscal incentives, investment in charging infrastructure and a more confident consumer.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4464.90137.85126.18
East Midlands129.9982.90139.43126.05
London130.54139.65126.88
North East128.54136.77124.41
North West129.2561.90138.14125.60
Northern Ireland127.29130.90123.52
Scotland129.94136.84125.21
South East131.0865.90138.76126.97
South West129.90137.19125.67
Wales129.05134.76124.63
West Midlands129.85138.70125.98
Yorkshire & Humber129.2763.90138.21125.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

EV owners could get 1,000 free miles a ye...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

EV drivers could store and share electric...

Top 50 Indie’s sister company opens new J...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

BP M&S Simply Food scheme wins planning c...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News