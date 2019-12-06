Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energy for 115 sites

John Wood · 06 December, 2019
Co-op Sandford

Valero Energy has won a long-term agreement to supply fuel to 115 Co-op petrol filling stations.

The contract extension includes the supply of fuel to 31 new-look Co-op branded locations from mid-2020.

Valero, which has worked with Co-op since 2005, will manage the supply of fuel to Co-op forecourts through auto-replenishment, with fuel being supplied via Valero’s Pembroke Refinery and its network of terminals across the UK.

Andrew Cox, Valero's director of sales and marketing, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the extension of our agreement with Co-op, which confirms Valero as the retailer’s principal fuel supplier.

“We’ve worked very successfully together for many years and we’re very excited about this new phase of our relationship. Valero can be relied on to support Co-op’s forecourts with quality fuels, security of supply and an industry leading delivery service.”

Eddie Jenkinson, national fuels manager, Co-op, said: “We’re pleased to build on our relationship with Valero. Petrol filling stations are at the heart of local life, a community hub for fuel and food needs, and a strong, long-term partnership is key to delivering what our members and customers want and need, conveniently.

“The Co-op is also committed to creating value in its communities, and contributing to local life, and so we look forward to working with Valero on a number of charitable and volunteering projects which will make a difference locally.”

