Kettle Chips introduces mature Cheddar and red onion seasoning

John Wood

Kettle Chips has launched a new Mature Cheddar and Red Onion seasoning, featuring more real cheese.

Phil Hovey, innovation chef at Kettle, has created a new flavour combination featuring 12-month matured Davidstow cheddar from Cornwall.

The rich velvety flavour profile of the Davidstow Cheddar complements the sharp, tangy yet sweet taste sensation of the red onion.

Most of the potatoes used to produce Kettle Chips are grown within 30 miles of the Kettle cook-rooms.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: