Costcutter launches "Bring Christmas together" campaign

John Wood · 06 December, 2019

Costcutter Supermarkets Group (CSG) has launched its festive campaign, ‘Bringing Christmas Together’, which, as well as in-store activation and offers, will include an interactive outreach campaign on social media.

Following last year’s campaign, which saw online reach increase by 27%, this year will see CSG work with social influencers to create exclusive recipes using key selected ingredients to drive awareness of the ranges and offers in store.

The campaign also includes a full suite of in store POS, consumer leaflets and in-store and online competitions, designed to reach new audiences, inspire shoppers and drive footfall during Christmas and New Year.

Sean Russell, marketing director at Costcutter Supermarkets Group, said: “With Christmas now worth a staggering £18.6bn to the food retail industry, it’s a crucial time of year to not only highlight the convenience of our stores, but also the great ranges our retailers have on offer.

“This year’s ‘Bringing Christmas Together’ campaign will build on the success of last year’s campaign, which was our largest festive campaign to date. Our two most highly represented shopper personas are Striving Shopper – families with lower disposable income who want great value items for the next few meals – and Busy Impulsers – who want a healthy and easy tea, with a couple of fresh ingredients for the family tonight, – with research showing they tend to plan early and shop late. This year’s campaign has been designed to capture the imagination of those key shoppers and drive basket spend by adding value to the top-up mission.”

