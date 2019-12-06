Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Walkers increases case size for its price-marked packs

John Wood · 06 December, 2019

Walkers has increased the case size of its price-marked packs (PMPs) in a move it claims is aimed at giving greater support to independent retailers.

PMPs of Walkers Crisps, Doritos, Sensations, and the family favourite snacks range that includes brands such as Quavers and Cheetos, will be sold in packs of 15 rather than the previous 12.

Will Kerr, head of impulse category at PepsiCo, commented: ‘’The booming sharing segment is growing by 14% and represents more than half of all snacking sales. We are out there helping retailers drive increased visibility of this format to ultimately maximise sales.

“We see huge value in working collaboratively with retailers to help them grow sales through their core Walkers range. The popularity of PMPs presents a huge opportunity for retailers and reinforces the value message in the eyes of the consumer. We hope this case size move will support even more of our independent retailers, and help them drive their sales without compromising on their storage capacity.”

The new 15 case format will be available from January, but 12 case size formats will still be available to those retailers who require smaller case formats.

