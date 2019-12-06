Frugalpac releases limited edition recyclable winter cup

John Wood

Frugalpac, the manufacturer of recyclable coffee cups made of recycled paper, has revealed a new limited edition ‘Winter Cup’ design featuring red and silver stars with gold branding.

The Winter Frugal Cup offers a solution for operators and consumers seeking environmentally-friendly cups made from 100% recycled paper.

Made from recycled paperboard, with no waterproofing chemicals, all Frugal Cups use a food-grade liner which separates easily during the standard recycling process.

Completing its sustainable coffee cup range, Frugalpac also offers a pulp-molded alternative to plastic lids, the Frugal Lid, which utilises dry-in-place technology and sustainably sourced wood fibre to achieve a high-quality pressed paper lid.

George Rumble, sales manager of Frugalpac, commented: “As more customers opt for hot beverages at this time of year, it’s a great time to spread the #getFrugal message and highlight the importance of choosing products made of recycled materials, to support the circular economy.

“We’re encouraging coffee shops, sports and leisure attractions and forecourts to spread Christmas Cheer sustainably, by serving hot drinks in our Winter Frugal Cups.”

For a limited time, Frugalpac is offering discounts on Winter Frugal Cup orders.

01473 599070

www.frugalpac.com/shop

