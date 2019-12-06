Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Equipment News

Disposables manufacturer widens its biodegradable range

John Wood · 06 December, 2019
Herald Plastics Bagasse range
Herald's Bagasse range
  (Photo:  )

Disposables manufacturer and supplier Herald is stocking up on biodegradables for 2020 as demand continues for a greener, disposable offering across the UK’s food-to-go outlets and high street chains.

Herald is offering a range of sizes in its double wall hot paper cups, including 8 oz, 12 oz and 16 oz sizes. The biodegradable selection is brown, while there are other double wall paper options (cups and soup containers) in brown and black.

The company is also expanding its bagasse range, made using natural fibres, to include chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes.

Green solutions also include natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers and a cornstarch cutlery range – which looks and feels like plastic but is natural and biodegradable.

Managing director of Herald, Yogesh Patel, commented: “Our primary concern is to offer our customers affordable quality, providing the greatest variety and ensuring a full range of green options, including biodegradable products.

“The market is changing and, although it is still very much price driven, many catering and food-to-go concerns have to consider credible eco-friendly disposable offerings to meet their own customer demand.”

020 8507 7900

www.heraldplastic.com

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4464.90137.85126.18
East Midlands129.9982.90139.43126.05
London130.54139.65126.88
North East128.54136.77124.41
North West129.2561.90138.14125.60
Northern Ireland127.29130.90123.52
Scotland129.94136.84125.21
South East131.0865.90138.76126.97
South West129.90137.19125.67
Wales129.05134.76124.63
West Midlands129.85138.70125.98
Yorkshire & Humber129.2763.90138.21125.38
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

EV owners could get 1,000 free miles a ye...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

EV drivers could store and share electric...

Top 50 Indie’s sister company opens new J...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

BP M&S Simply Food scheme wins planning c...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Harvest Energy in deal to develop network...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News