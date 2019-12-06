Disposables manufacturer widens its biodegradable range

John Wood

Disposables manufacturer and supplier Herald is stocking up on biodegradables for 2020 as demand continues for a greener, disposable offering across the UK’s food-to-go outlets and high street chains.

Herald is offering a range of sizes in its double wall hot paper cups, including 8 oz, 12 oz and 16 oz sizes. The biodegradable selection is brown, while there are other double wall paper options (cups and soup containers) in brown and black.

The company is also expanding its bagasse range, made using natural fibres, to include chip trays, burger boxes, noodle boxes and square, round and rectangle plates, in varying sizes.

Green solutions also include natural birchwood cutlery, stirrers and skewers and a cornstarch cutlery range – which looks and feels like plastic but is natural and biodegradable.

Managing director of Herald, Yogesh Patel, commented: “Our primary concern is to offer our customers affordable quality, providing the greatest variety and ensuring a full range of green options, including biodegradable products.

“The market is changing and, although it is still very much price driven, many catering and food-to-go concerns have to consider credible eco-friendly disposable offerings to meet their own customer demand.”

020 8507 7900

www.heraldplastic.com

