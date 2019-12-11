MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budgens store in Dorset

John Wood

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has opened a new-to-industry petrol filling station in Creekmoor, Poole, in Dorset.

In addition to offering Shell fuels and a range of contactless car valeting facilities, the station also offers customers a 3,000sq ft. Budgens store, a Subway restaurant and a range of food-to-go products including Costa Express.

Steve Fox, MFG’s, managing director – retail, said: “Creekmoor is just the latest in a line of exciting developments and station refits that will run well into 2020.

“Our aim is to provide our customers with a market leading forecourt, shop and food-to-go offer in a welcoming and attractive environment.”

Andrew Braxton, dealer manager of Shell UK Oil Products said: “We are proud to see the Shell brand on this forecourt and are very excited by the great location and top-quality offer. I have no doubt it will be extremely successful.”

MFG is ranked number one in the Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies with around 900 sites across the UK.

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: