MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budgens store in Dorset

John Wood · 11 December, 2019
MFG Creekmoor, Poole

Top 50 Indie Motor Fuel Group (MFG) has opened a new-to-industry petrol filling station in Creekmoor, Poole, in Dorset.

In addition to offering Shell fuels and a range of contactless car valeting facilities, the station also offers customers a 3,000sq ft. Budgens store, a Subway restaurant and a range of food-to-go products including Costa Express.

Steve Fox, MFG’s, managing director – retail, said: “Creekmoor is just the latest in a line of exciting developments and station refits that will run well into 2020.

“Our aim is to provide our customers with a market leading forecourt, shop and food-to-go offer in a welcoming and attractive environment.”

Andrew Braxton, dealer manager of Shell UK Oil Products said: “We are proud to see the Shell brand on this forecourt and are very excited by the great location and top-quality offer. I have no doubt it will be extremely successful.”

MFG is ranked number one in the Forecourt Trader Top 50 Indies with around 900 sites across the UK.

