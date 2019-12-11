Zap-Map unveils voice-activated function on Google assistant

John Wood

Zap-Map, the electric vehicle (EV) charging digital platform, has launched a free voice-activated function on Google Assistant, allowing users to search for EV charge points using voice commands.

Available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Google Home and in-car using the latest version of Android Auto, Zap-Map uses natural language processing to provide voice responses to customers’ commands such as “find a charger nearby”.

Drivers can filter by rapid or non-rapid devices, and the information provided on charging locations includes the network operator, driving distance and status updates, including whether a charger is out of order or currently in use.

Ben Lane, co-founder of Zap-Map, commented: “The launch of voice integration on Zap-Map is a huge step towards our mission to accelerate the shift from fossil fuel to electric cars. We are providing a quick and simple way for EV drivers to find out information on charge points at home, on the move and, for the first time ever, hands-free when they most need it – while driving.”

Zap-Map plans to expand its services further in 2020 by integrating with open in-car dash systems Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is also planning to launch a Zap-Pay feature, due in early 2020, which is a payment service usable across multiple network providers.

