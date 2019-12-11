Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Assistant cut by glass from broken bottle during robbery

John Wood · 11 December, 2019
police blue light

A staff member at a forecourt has been cut by glass from a broken bottle during a robbery.

The robbery was at the Esso Petrol Station in Northam, Hampshire, at around 9.20am on Saturday 7 December.

A man entered the store, grabbed a glass bottle from a shelf and smashed it. He then threatened a member of staff with the broken bottle and made demands for the till to be opened.

The member of staff received a cut to their hand from the broken glass before opening the till.

The man stole money from the till and ran from the store.

The man is described as being white, aged between 18 and 25 years old, 6 feet tall and of proportionate build.

Hampshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch by dialling 101 quoting 44190440028.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where information can be left anonymously.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4761.40138.28126.22
East Midlands130.01140.66126.05
London130.41139.39126.85
North East128.45138.66124.29
North West129.1663.90138.34125.49
Northern Ireland127.22130.90123.29
Scotland129.84136.07125.15
South East131.04138.34126.93
South West129.9167.57137.18125.74
Wales129.00135.78124.71
West Midlands129.94138.53126.11
Yorkshire & Humber129.21138.68125.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

AFC Energy launches EV charger powered by...

Euro Car Parts cuts plastic usage with ne...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

AFC Energy launches EV charger powered by...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News