Assistant cut by glass from broken bottle during robbery

John Wood

A staff member at a forecourt has been cut by glass from a broken bottle during a robbery.

The robbery was at the Esso Petrol Station in Northam, Hampshire, at around 9.20am on Saturday 7 December.

A man entered the store, grabbed a glass bottle from a shelf and smashed it. He then threatened a member of staff with the broken bottle and made demands for the till to be opened.

The member of staff received a cut to their hand from the broken glass before opening the till.

The man stole money from the till and ran from the store.

The man is described as being white, aged between 18 and 25 years old, 6 feet tall and of proportionate build.

Hampshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch by dialling 101 quoting 44190440028.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, where information can be left anonymously.

