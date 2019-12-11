Sainsbury's offers 10ppl discount in fuel promotion

John Wood

Sainsbury’s will be running a promotion offering savings of 10ppl on fuel when customers spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online between Thursday 12 December and Friday 20 December.

Customers will receive a coupon at the checkout or when they receive their online groceries order and will have 14 days to redeem the offer at a Sainsbury’s forecourts.

The discount can be used to fill up on unleaded petrol, super unleaded petrol, diesel or LPG up to a maximum of 100 litres.

David Pegg, buying manager at Sainsbury’s, said: “To help customers celebrate the festive season we’re offering them 10ppl off fuel when they spend £60 or more on groceries at a Sainsbury’s supermarket or online, between 12th and 20th December.

“We hope this offer will help put money back in customers’ pockets when they’re doing their Christmas shopping.”

