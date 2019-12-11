Greenergy released from Serious Fraud Office probe into biodiesel

John Wood

The Serious Fraud Office has informed Greenergy that the company and its employees are no longer suspects in an ongoing investigation.

In May this year, the SFO announced it was investigating aspects of biodiesel trading at Greenergy and various third parties as part of a broader investigation.

The board of Greenergy released a statement saying: “We are cooperating fully with the SFO during its investigation, providing extensive data and visibility of our biodiesel business.

“We are pleased that both the company and our employees have now been released from the investigation. We would like to thank our staff for their professionalism and dedication during this time.

“Our success as a business has been built upon our values of integrity, honesty, openness and respect, and these values will continue to guide us.”

Greenergy is the UK’s largest supplier of road fuels. It was the first business to supply biofuel blends to UK forecourts and biofuels blended into Greenergy's petrol and diesel accounts for about a quarter of all the biofuel used in the UK.

