Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Petroineos reduces biofuel level after fuel problems reported

John Wood · 11 December, 2019
The Petroineos refinery at Grangemouth
The Petroineos refinery at Grangemouth
  (Photo:  )

Petroineos, the only crude oil refinery in Scotland, has cut the percentage of biofuel in its diesel after the NFU Scotland complained about fuel problems affecting hundreds of its members.

The union says more than 400 members have reported fuel issues such as clogged filters and breakdowns.

Petroineos said it was investigating and had recently reduced the biofuel inclusion percentages - from 7% down to 5% - in the hope of alleviating any problems.

The company said it had allocated “significant resource” to investigate the issues since they came to light in October.

In a statement it said: “Our investigations have been extensive and are ongoing into what is a complex process with a large number of variables.

“We recognise the need for action to ensure that end-users do not experience further unnecessary operational issues.

“We remain entirely focused on providing quality fuel to the markets we serve. We are monitoring the effectiveness of the changes we are making.”

NFU welcomed the decision by Petroineos to reduce biofuel content as being a short-term solution to be complemented by the creation of an expert working group set up in order to put long-term measures in place to prevent this issue from reoccurring.

However, it said an immediate priority is the problem that many farmers have fuel in storage on farms associated with breakdowns, and it is working to get commitment from stakeholders to support farmers in the recovery of this fuel.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4761.40138.28126.22
East Midlands130.01140.66126.05
London130.41139.39126.85
North East128.45138.66124.29
North West129.1663.90138.34125.49
Northern Ireland127.22130.90123.29
Scotland129.84136.07125.15
South East131.04138.34126.93
South West129.9167.57137.18125.74
Wales129.00135.78124.71
West Midlands129.94138.53126.11
Yorkshire & Humber129.21138.68125.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

AFC Energy launches EV charger powered by...

Euro Car Parts cuts plastic usage with ne...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

AFC Energy launches EV charger powered by...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News