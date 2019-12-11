Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS welcomes report on Scottish deposit return scheme

John Wood · 11 December, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has welcomed a report from the Scottish Parliament’s Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee which has called for further clarity from the Scottish Government on the proposed regulations of a deposit return scheme.

The committee’s report acknowledged the key role that small retailers will play in delivering an effective deposit return scheme and is “keen to ensure that small retailers are not bearing a disproportionate burden of making DRS work”.

In the report, the committee makes a number of recommendations, including extending the implementation period beyond April 2021. The committee also suggested that the scheme administrator should have the scope for a ‘variable rate’ on the charge of bottles and cans within a deposit return scheme, for example based on product size.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “The committee’s report reflects industry frustrations about the lack of clarity surrounding the implementation of deposit return scheme in Scotland. Local shops need certainty on how the scheme will operate, how they can apply for exemptions and if their staff will be required to manually accept soiled packaging in stores.

“We welcome the committee’s recommendation for the implementation period to be extended beyond April 2021 and for the scheme to be cost neutral for retailers. We urge the Scottish Government to consider strategically mapping the location of return points instead of requiring every high street and village retailer to accept returns.”

The report also welcomed the provision of exemptions from returns, calling on the Scottish Government to provide clarity on the criteria for exemptions.

ACS gave evidence to the Scottish Parliament’s Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform Committee on the proposed regulations highlighting the operational, cost and time pressures that the draft regulations would have on the colleagues in store.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4761.40138.28126.22
East Midlands130.01140.66126.05
London130.41139.39126.85
North East128.45138.66124.29
North West129.1663.90138.34125.49
Northern Ireland127.22130.90123.29
Scotland129.84136.07125.15
South East131.04138.34126.93
South West129.9167.57137.18125.74
Wales129.00135.78124.71
West Midlands129.94138.53126.11
Yorkshire & Humber129.21138.68125.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

AFC Energy launches EV charger powered by...

Euro Car Parts cuts plastic usage with ne...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

MFG expects green light for new roadside...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

AFC Energy launches EV charger powered by...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages partners JUUL to develop vap...

Spar retailer spends £250,000 on Texaco f...

Poll

See Results

Following a deal agreed with Harvest Energy, do you think it will be good to see the Total brand returning to UK forecourts?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News