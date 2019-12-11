Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Central England Co-op unveils plans for £3m investment in site

John Wood · 11 December, 2019
Central England Co-op food store Boley Park
Computer generated images of how the new store would look
  (Photo:  )

Central England Co-op has applied for planning permission for a £3m redevelopment of its Boley Park food store and petrol filling station in its home town of Lichfield.

The scheme would involve creation of a new store, a large unit that will house a gym and two further retail units.

It will feature new elements including eco-friendly fridges and lighting, free water refill station, a phone charging area and customer seating inside and outside of the store.

The work would also involve reconfiguration of the petrol filling station (PFS) which is across the car park from the main store. It would have an enlarged kiosk of 520sq ft and a new car wash facility to replace the existing one, which will be demolished.

A design statement with the planning application explained: “Due to the nature of the existing site layout and the location of the existing PFS, the requirement for a full reconfiguration of the car park is necessary. The proposed traffic flow will be beneficial to customers providing a much-improved circulation route for shoppers.

“The PFS as it stands is remote from the main building, so by improving traffic flows, and providing a dedicated larger standalone kiosk which can sell a limited goods range, this will form a better link between itself and the new parade of shops.

“The existing car wash was also very remote and isolated from the store, so this has been removed entirely and a new car wash facility has been provided within the PFS works.

“In general terms, the scale of works has no additional increase in footprint due to the fact we are adapting the buildings which are currently on site.”

