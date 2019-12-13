Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Asda cuts cost of fuel with 2ppl off petrol and 1ppl off diesel

13 December, 2019

Asda has announced a cut in its fuel prices effective from today, Friday 13th December, of up to 2ppl off unleaded and up to 1ppl ofdiesel.

This means customers at any Asda petrol station will pay no more than 117.7ppl on unleaded and 122.7ppl on diesel.

Asda senior fuel buyer Dave Tyrer said: “We know how important saving money is for our customers at this time of year, so we will always aim to keep the cost of essentials down whether that’s on fuel, food or fashion.

“Over the past two weeks we’ve brought fuel prices down by up to 4ppl without any vouchering requirements meaning all our customers, regardless of their budget, will benefit from a price cut at the pumps.”

Following Asda'a announcement, Sainsbury's said it would be introducing cuts at the same level from Sunday.

An AA fuel price spokesman commented: “As has become an established pattern this year, other supermarkets have waited for Asda to make the first move in a series of pump price skirmishes – meanwhile tying fuel savings to £40 or £60 spends instore. That works for some shoppers but the Populus survey of thousands of drivers shows that many others resent being left out in the cold when it comes to cheaper fuel.

“Asda’s price cuts mean that lower-spending drivers, such as the young, lower-income workers, people who live on their own and many of the elderly, are no longer frozen out from the benefit of reduced wholesale costs.”

