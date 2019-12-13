Woodman Forecourts unveils plans for scheme in Wetherby

John Wood

The site is between the A168 and the M1 (Photo: )

Woodman Forecourts has applied for planning permission to build a petrol filling station at a site off the A168 in Wetherby, West Yorkshire, adjacent to the M1 motorway.

A Design & Access Statement prepared by Walker Design on behalf of Woodman Forecourts says the overall site is 2,763sq m and the plan envisages a forecourt with a 373sq m shop.

There would be a four square configuration of pumps below a 495sq m canopy and these would provide eight filling points, fed from two 80,000 litre underground tanks with split compartments. The tanks will be double skinned and have leak detection.

There are also plans for jet wash bay and air/water facilities and 14 parking spaces with two electric vehicle charge points.

The canopy will be covered with solar panels to reduce the carbon footprint of the building. The proposed operations times of the site will be 24/7.

It adds: “The proposed sales building will form part of the Woodman Forecourt brand and will, therefore, focus on basic convenience ‘top-up’ shopping products. As policy, Woodman Forecourt do not sell alcohol at any of their sites.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox? Sign up Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

Keywords: