Panini launches its first Premier League sticker collection

John Wood

Panini has launched its first Premier League sticker collection.

Football 2020 includes all 20 Premier League squads and each club has four dedicated pages.

Starter packs, priced at £3.99, include an album and 5 packets. Each packet costs 70p and contains 5 stickers.

Mike Riddell, managing director of Panini UK, said: “We are proud to launch Football 2020 which is the first Premier League sticker collection published by Panini. Football 2020 is eagerly awaited by all true sticker collectors and it is one to treasure for posterity.”

Football 2020 will be backed by a multi-faceted marketing campaign, including investment in mainstream TV, VOD and digital activations including influencer activity.

There will be a nationwide sampling campaign and cover-mounting on key children’s and football publications, as well as a national newspaper campaign and cross promotional partnerships with the official partners and broadcasters of The Premier League.

