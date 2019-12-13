Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
News · Equipment News

PayPoint One reaches more than 16,000 installations

John Wood · 13 December, 2019

PayPoint has announced that its PayPoint One platform is now live in more than 16,000 stores across the UK.

Initially launched in 2016, PayPoint One is designed to offer everything a modern convenience store needs, providing a service to retailers that combines EPoS, card payments, parcel services and bill payments into one device.

Retailers who choose PayPoint One do so without any upfront cost and pay only a monthly fee, which varies depending on the package required. PayPoint claims it is the fastest growing EPoS enabled system in the UK.

Earlier this year PayPoint launched an app that enables retailers to manage their stores remotely. PayPoint also continues to provide convenience retailers access to its footfall-riving payment schemes, with a wide portfolio of clients across all sectors, including major utilities and local authorities across the UK. It has recently announced new long-term agreements with Utilita and paysafecard and has added over 21 new clients in the past 12 months, including Anglian Water, eBay, Amazon Hub and DHL.

Lewis Alcraft, chief commercial officer for PayPoint, commented: “Reaching the 16,000 milestone highlights that PayPoint One continues to transform the convenience store. We’re delighted that both new and existing PayPoint retail partners are driving significant benefits from our market-leading platform that reflects the future of convenience.”

01707 537014

www.paypoint.com

