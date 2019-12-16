Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Columnists

Brian Madderson: PRA chairman

16 December, 2019

It is clear that many people around the world are becoming increasingly concerned about the negative impact of Climate Change and that fossil fuels are seen by politicians, medics and environmentalists as a primary cause. Social media has been a powerful tool affecting this rapid change in outlook.

Change on the scale required must be carefully planned and implemented with a close eye on further technological developments. That is why I found Stefan Kunter (CEO of the Elaflex group) so interesting at the recent APEA Conference. Instead of rushing full speed ahead into an EV world, he presented a balanced overview of the future of transport fuels which included hydrogen, LNG, GtL, CNG and synthetic fuels. He also referred to the annual £40bn tax currently gathered by the Revenue & Customs in Germany with no plans yet on a replacement strategy. This is the same for the UK where the Treasury tax take from road fuels is a staggering £35bn every year which will quickly disappear unless a replacement scheme is found.

I have recently met the Treasury and Revenue & Customs to challenge the government on this issue. There is no considered and agreed scheme. Therefore it was not surprising that the Transport Select Committee gave notice of a Consultation on Road Pricing to begin in the New Year. The present government seems wary of any new tax being applied to EVs either directly through enhanced Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) or by some form of mileage charge. Their reason being that such tax might impede consumer adoption of EVs to the detriment of the carbon neutral target.

As consumers, we are all now in the strange position of government and vested industry interests offering operating cost comparisons between conventional ICE vehicles, with up to 70% tax on carbon fuel and new EVs with virtually no tax. This lop-sided and unfair comparison could lure consumers to buy EVs without fully appreciating that the financial gains will be relatively short-term until some form of replacement tax is levied. Please send comments on Road Pricing or other road tax suggestions to memberfeedback@rmif.co.uk

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 9 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.4761.40138.28126.22
East Midlands130.01140.66126.05
London130.41139.39126.85
North East128.45138.66124.29
North West129.1663.90138.34125.49
Northern Ireland127.22130.90123.29
Scotland129.84136.07125.15
South East131.04138.34126.93
South West129.9167.57137.18125.74
Wales129.00135.78124.71
West Midlands129.94138.53126.11
Yorkshire & Humber129.21138.68125.42
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

Greenergy released from Serious Fraud Off...

Woodman Forecourts unveils plans for sche...

Petroineos reduces biofuel level after fu...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

Phillips 66 pledges to continue investing...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Euro Garages schemes approved at both end...

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

Poll

See Results

Following a decisive election result, do you feel more certain about the future of your business?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News