Gilbarco tank monitoring system's new validation

Gilbarco Veeder-Root claims its TLS-4 range of tank monitoring systems is the first and only tank gauge system to meet European leak detection standards after it attained EN 13160 Part 5 certification. The certification follows many months of testing, independently conducted by TÜV NORD in Germany. In addition to rigorous system testing of the TLS leak detection functions, to comply with the standard many other aspects of the TLS systems were also validated, such as fuel compatibility, self-diagnostics routines, software control processes, power systems and how the integrity of the sophisticated leak detection algorithms is maintained. It also entailed obtaining approval to another standard, EN 13352, which stipulates requirements for fuel height and temperature measurement accuracy of the tank gauge level probes.

EN 13160 is a multi-part standard that covers various types of detection equipment designed to detect leaks in single wall tanks and lines or monitor the interstitial spaces of double wall systems.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root said the certification adds assurance for users that the system works and will detect leaks to a defined performance standard, for more peace of mind.

01268 533090www.gilbarco.com