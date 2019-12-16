Suresite appoints two new assessors for UK

Home · News · Equipment News
Suresite appoints two new assessors for UK16 December, 2019
Two new assessors have been appointed by Suresite Health & Safety. Kevin McClenaghan will cover North Wales and the Midlands, while Steven Roberts takes over the North West and Northumbria, following Steve Clark's promotion to H&S manager.
McClenaghan has previously worked as a law enforcement officer and a safety and security manager. Roberts is a former field safety inspector and first responder for the fire and rescue department at the Stanlow oil refinery in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.
Clark said: "Kevin and Steven are two fantastic new additions to our UK and Ireland-wide network of assessors."
01772 790901www.suresite.co.uk
Want more stories like this in your inbox?
Sign up for our FREE email newsletter
My Account
You are not logged in.
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|130.47
|61.40
|138.28
|126.22
|East Midlands
|130.01
|140.66
|126.05
|London
|130.41
|139.39
|126.85
|North East
|128.45
|138.66
|124.29
|North West
|129.16
|63.90
|138.34
|125.49
|Northern Ireland
|127.22
|130.90
|123.29
|Scotland
|129.84
|136.07
|125.15
|South East
|131.04
|138.34
|126.93
|South West
|129.91
|67.57
|137.18
|125.74
|Wales
|129.00
|135.78
|124.71
|West Midlands
|129.94
|138.53
|126.11
|Yorkshire & Humber
|129.21
|138.68
|125.42