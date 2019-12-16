Suresite appoints two new assessors for UK

Two new assessors have been appointed by Suresite Health & Safety. Kevin McClenaghan will cover North Wales and the Midlands, while Steven Roberts takes over the North West and Northumbria, following Steve Clark's promotion to H&S manager.

McClenaghan has previously worked as a law enforcement officer and a safety and security manager. Roberts is a former field safety inspector and first responder for the fire and rescue department at the Stanlow oil refinery in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

Clark said: "Kevin and Steven are two fantastic new additions to our UK and Ireland-wide network of assessors."

01772 790901www.suresite.co.uk