New acquisition and licensing partnership for Adler & Allan

Environmental risk reduction specialist Adler and Allan has announced that it is acquiring the Fuel Facility Management (FM) division of LCM Environmental, and has signed a new licensed service partnership with fuel analytics technology provider Leighton O'Brien.

LCM's Fuel FM division conducts a range of forecourt maintenance and compliance testing services, for a number of major forecourt and commercial clients and delivers these services across the UK.

Adler and Allan says the purchase makes it Britain's biggest fuel management and quality provider.

The sale includes personnel and equipment which have been transferred with it. The remainder of LCM will continue to trade as usual.

Andrew Clarke, forecourt services managing director at Adler and Allan, said: "The acquisition enhances Adler and Allan's proposition to deliver a full end-to end solution from initial fuel design, through asset resilience and preventative maintenance to emergency response and waste removal and processing."

The deal will enable Adler and Allan to exclusively deliver its proprietary EPA-certified precision tank and line-testing technology in the UK.

