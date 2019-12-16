The Holidays are Coming and Coca-Cola is back in a big festive campaign

Coca-Cola's Holidays Are Coming Christmas campaign is back featuring the music and visuals that people know and love. And this year, Coca-Cola is also launching a new global advert, which aims to remind us that there is more that unites us than divides us.

To bring the TV ad to life, the campaign will include London buses decked out in Holidays Are Coming lights and a lenticular visual of Santa.

This year's activity, which is the biggest yet, will feature TV and out-of-home advertising and include takeovers of digital screens and spaces in travel hubs around the UK, including major train stations. The campaign will also be supported by a range of partnerships and activations. For example, the brand will host surprise karaoke moments at London's Piccadilly Lights, live streaming some of the nation's favourite Christmas songs for 90 minutes each time, accompanied by a choir that will encourage a festive singalong.

Simon Harrison, vice president, commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners GB, said: "For many people, the Coca-Cola Holidays Are Coming campaign signals the start of the festive season. This year, we've taken the iconic and much-loved campaign and made it the biggest yet."

