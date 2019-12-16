Mini Melters to boost melted cheese occasions

Mini Melters to boost melted cheese occasions16 December, 2019
Limited-edition Mini Babybel packs feature Babybel Mini Melters to help retailers capitalise on the popularity of melted cheese over the winter months. These free-with-purchase mini melting pans are designed to drive 'exciting new usage and occasions' across the winter.
The launch is supported with significant marketing investment including shopper activations alongside online and TV advertising.
0800 030 4596 www.babybel.co.uk
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|130.47
|61.40
|138.28
|126.22
|East Midlands
|130.01
|140.66
|126.05
|London
|130.41
|139.39
|126.85
|North East
|128.45
|138.66
|124.29
|North West
|129.16
|63.90
|138.34
|125.49
|Northern Ireland
|127.22
|130.90
|123.29
|Scotland
|129.84
|136.07
|125.15
|South East
|131.04
|138.34
|126.93
|South West
|129.91
|67.57
|137.18
|125.74
|Wales
|129.00
|135.78
|124.71
|West Midlands
|129.94
|138.53
|126.11
|Yorkshire & Humber
|129.21
|138.68
|125.42