Mini Melters to boost melted cheese occasions

Limited-edition Mini Babybel packs feature Babybel Mini Melters to help retailers capitalise on the popularity of melted cheese over the winter months. These free-with-purchase mini melting pans are designed to drive 'exciting new usage and occasions' across the winter.

The launch is supported with significant marketing investment including shopper activations alongside online and TV advertising.

