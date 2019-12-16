Larabar proves a success for General Mills

Larabar proves a success for General Mills16 December, 2019
The Larabar brand joined the General Mills UK snacking portfolio last January and since then has achieved £1.1m-worth of sales (Nielsen). Larabar, named after its founder Lara Merriken, is a 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free and dairy-free snack bar made with no more than six ingredients. Flavours include Banana Choc Chip.
01895 201100 www.generalmills.co.uk
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|130.47
|61.40
|138.28
|126.22
|East Midlands
|130.01
|140.66
|126.05
|London
|130.41
|139.39
|126.85
|North East
|128.45
|138.66
|124.29
|North West
|129.16
|63.90
|138.34
|125.49
|Northern Ireland
|127.22
|130.90
|123.29
|Scotland
|129.84
|136.07
|125.15
|South East
|131.04
|138.34
|126.93
|South West
|129.91
|67.57
|137.18
|125.74
|Wales
|129.00
|135.78
|124.71
|West Midlands
|129.94
|138.53
|126.11
|Yorkshire & Humber
|129.21
|138.68
|125.42