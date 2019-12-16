Huel updates its bar range with v3.1 launch

Huel updates its bar range with v3.1 launch16 December, 2019
Huel has announced the launch of the Huel Bar v3.1 in four flavours: Salted Caramel, Chocolate, Chocolate Orange and Coffee Caramel.
The new bars contain 200 calories, are 100% vegan but contain all 26 essential vitamins. They are made using oat flour and rolled oats, pea and brown rice protein, cocoa powder, coconut, date syrup and flaxseed, and are high in fibre and lactose free.
team@huel.comwww.huel.com
