Sugar-free Extra Strong Mints now available

Sugar-free Extra Strong Mints now available16 December, 2019
Trebor, the number one mint brand in the UK, has introduced the first sugar-free variety of its Extra Strong brand. Sugar-free Trebor Extra Strong Minis are available now in two pack formats a 12.6g dispenser pack (rrp 60p) and a 44.5g 100-mint pot pack (rrp £1.30). Trebor is the UK's number one mint brand with a 34.6% share of the mints market in the UK nearly double the share of its nearest rival (Nielsen data).
- Weekly
Retail
- Weekly
wholesale
- Daily
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|130.47
|61.40
|138.28
|126.22
|East Midlands
|130.01
|140.66
|126.05
|London
|130.41
|139.39
|126.85
|North East
|128.45
|138.66
|124.29
|North West
|129.16
|63.90
|138.34
|125.49
|Northern Ireland
|127.22
|130.90
|123.29
|Scotland
|129.84
|136.07
|125.15
|South East
|131.04
|138.34
|126.93
|South West
|129.91
|67.57
|137.18
|125.74
|Wales
|129.00
|135.78
|124.71
|West Midlands
|129.94
|138.53
|126.11
|Yorkshire & Humber
|129.21
|138.68
|125.42