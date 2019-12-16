Grenade launches new fizzy energy drink

Grenade launches new fizzy energy drink16 December, 2019
Grenade is entering the world of energy drinks with the launch of Grenade Energy. It is made with all-natural caffeine and zero sugar, but still manages to pack the same punch as two espressos. It has added electrolytes for hydration (including magnesium), with B vitamins to aid recovery and added BCAAs plus no artificial preservatives or colours.
Rrp is £1.99 for a 330ml can, and it is available from Booker.
02477 170 100 www.grenade.com
