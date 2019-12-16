Grenade launches new fizzy energy drink

Grenade is entering the world of energy drinks with the launch of Grenade Energy. It is made with all-natural caffeine and zero sugar, but still manages to pack the same punch as two espressos. It has added electrolytes for hydration (including magnesium), with B vitamins to aid recovery and added BCAAs plus no artificial preservatives or colours.

Rrp is £1.99 for a 330ml can, and it is available from Booker.

02477 170 100 www.grenade.com