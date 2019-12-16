Robinsons Refresh'd gets packaging refresh

Robinsons Refresh'd gets packaging refresh16 December, 2019
Robinsons Refresh'd has been given a packaging refresh to highlight the product's '100% naturally sourced' credentials. The logo and messaging has been repositioned making it easier to read and increasing brand standout to ensure the product is 'unmissable' on shelf. The drinks come in three flavours (Raspberry & Apple, Orange & Passion Fruit and Apple & Kiwi) in 500ml bottles, rrp is £1.29.
0121 711 1102 www.britvic.com
