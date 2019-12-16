Under the spotlight: Elaine Houston and Steve Cunningham

Under the spotlight: Elaine Houston and Steve Cunningham16 December, 2019
Job title: Directors
Company: Abbiecraig Services
01 Career history: We have been 35 years in the business, which is a family business and we own two petrol filling stations. We've had Abbiecraig Services for seven years. It was a knock-down rebuild and it was then that we went with Spar for the first time.
02 Dream job if you weren't doing this: This is our dream job, being our own boss.
03 What do you drive: Honda CRV.
04 What would you like to drive: We'd like a new Honda CRV.
05 Perfect day: Spending time looking after the grandchildren. To be honest, we're more like a taxi sevice for them, but we don't mind.
06 Favourite team:Dundee Utd.
07 Favourite read: Forecourt Trader, of course!
08 Favourite film: A romcom... Love Actually.
09 Best holiday: Disneyland Florida, with the grandchildren.
10 Possessions you couldn't do without: For both of us it would be our phones.
11 Most admire: It would have to be successful business women.
12 Most likely to say: "Well done," to a member of our team.
13 Thoughts on the forecourt sector: It's an ever-changing, challenging business. It's probably changed more in the past five years than in the past 35! There's been the sugar tax, pensions and Brexit to name a few. Then there's electric vehicles. We have the infrastructure in place for electric vehicle charging and are talking to BP about it.
14 Greatest fear: Spiders.
15 Tips for business success: Know your customers. We make sure we spend a lot of time in the shop so we get to know our customers and what they want. A lot of our customers are local but we also get a lot of passing trade.
16 Best business advice you've received: Get to know your customers.
17 Best thing about your job: Working with a good team. We're quite a new team but a good one.
18 Most recent business achievement of note: £2m investment in the store/forecourt rebuild.
19 Pet hate: Lateness.
20 Looking forward to: Hopefully getting a bit of time off over Christmas and watching the new Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special.
Average
|Region
|Diesel
|LPG
|Super UL
|UL
|East
|130.47
|61.40
|138.28
|126.22
|East Midlands
|130.01
|140.66
|126.05
|London
|130.41
|139.39
|126.85
|North East
|128.45
|138.66
|124.29
|North West
|129.16
|63.90
|138.34
|125.49
|Northern Ireland
|127.22
|130.90
|123.29
|Scotland
|129.84
|136.07
|125.15
|South East
|131.04
|138.34
|126.93
|South West
|129.91
|67.57
|137.18
|125.74
|Wales
|129.00
|135.78
|124.71
|West Midlands
|129.94
|138.53
|126.11
|Yorkshire & Humber
|129.21
|138.68
|125.42