Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

Three men jailed after being found with illegal cigarettes

John Wood · 18 December, 2019
Haley, Miller and Kojak
Haley, Miller and Kojak
  (Photo:  )

Three men have been jailed for a total of ten years and nine months after they were caught with millions of illegal cigarettes at a Yorkshire farm.

Michael Haley, 39, Rafal Miller, 37, and Grzegorz Kojak, 50, were found with illegal tobacco products worth £3,041,476 in unpaid duty, an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) revealed.

HMRC officers caught the trio loading cigarettes into a van at the farm on Driffield Road, Huggate, York, in September 2018. The cigarettes were concealed inside metal containers, which were packed in cardboard boxes.

The men were arrested and 10,853,500 cigarettes were seized from the van, a warehouse on the farm and a lorry trailer parked inside.

The trio admitted excise fraud at Hull Crown Court on 8 March 2019. They were sentenced at the same court on 13 December 2019 to:

• Haley was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison;

• Miller was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison;

• Kojak was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Brett Wilkinson, assistant director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “This was a deliberate attempt to flood the streets with illegal cigarettes and deprive our public services of millions of pounds. Hayley, Kojak and Miller thought their smuggling scam would go unnoticed – but they were wrong and now they are paying the price.

“We will continue to pursue criminals who think stealing from taxpayers is acceptable. I urge anyone who has information about the smuggling, selling or storing of illicit tobacco to report it to HMRC online or by calling our Fraud Hotline on 0800 788887.”

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

My Account

You are not logged in.
Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 16 December 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East130.36136.61125.95
East Midlands129.81138.11125.72
London130.1860.90139.45126.47
North East128.12136.05123.58
North West128.8459.90138.08124.98
Northern Ireland126.92130.34123.16
Scotland129.52137.03124.85
South East130.8365.23139.14126.50
South West129.8359.90137.32125.46
Wales128.87134.07124.39
West Midlands129.77138.61125.76
Yorkshire & Humber129.0563.90138.84124.99
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

Woodman Forecourts unveils plans for sche...

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Petroineos reduces biofuel level after fu...

Central England Co-op unveils plans for £...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Greenergy released from Serious Fraud Off...

Appleby Westward adds two forecourts as p...

Co-op signs supply deal with Valero Energ...

Carbon neutral fuel could be here by 2025...

Ascona Group buys fellow Top 50 Indie Cor...

MFG opens new-to-industry site with Budge...

Top 50 Indie’s sister company opens new J...

Poll

See Results

Following a decisive election result, do you feel more certain about the future of your business?

Digital Edition

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2020
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News