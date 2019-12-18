Attackers steal cashpoint from service station in Norfolk

John Wood

Police are searching for attackers who stole a cashpoint from a service station in Norfolk.

The Esso garage on the A10 at West Winch, near King's Lynn, was attacked in the early hours of Friday December 13.

Police said the raid took place at 3.39am. A silver Mercedes Sprinter van was used in the theft of the cash machine, which contained cash at the time it was taken, but was later recovered by police.

A spokesman said: “Police are carrying out enquiries into the incident and officers would like to hear from anyone who has knowledge of the raid or believes they witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the theft.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 36/86775/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

