Maxol renews sponsorship of Ulster Mini Rugby Festivals

John Wood

Irish forecourt and convenience retailer Maxol has renewed its title sponsorship of the Maxol Ulster Mini Rugby Festivals for the sixth consecutive season.

Brian Donaldson, chief executive officer of The Maxol Group, said: “We are extremely proud of our continued sponsorship of the Maxol Ulster Mini Rugby Festivals. The events provide a brilliant opportunity for young players to come together to have a lot of fun and learn important lessons about having an active, healthy lifestyle and they even get to meet their Ulster Rugby heroes on the pitch.

“At Maxol, we play an active role in supporting local communities and it’s important that we continue to give something back to those who have supported Maxol over the years while also bringing some fun and enjoyment to children across the Province.”

Mini Rugby is the introductory level of rugby, encouraging children, aged 6-12 to get their first experience of the game. Each year about 1,500-2,000 children attend the Maxol Ulster Mini Rugby festivals at various rugby clubs throughout the Province, before participating in a four-day Finals Festival at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast, the home of Ulster Rugby.

Irish international rugby player Jacob Stockdale, Maxol’s brand ambassador, said: “I’m very proud to help Maxol launch the new season of Maxol Mini Rugby Festivals. Ours is a shared passion for supporting grassroots rugby and it’s great to be able to encourage the next generation of players to explore the sport and create healthy exercise habits through the fun-filled Mini Rugby Festivals.”

