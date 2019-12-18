Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Harvest Energy takes road tanker operation in-house

John Wood · 18 December, 2019
Harvest-branded tankers

Harvest Energy is aiming to enhance its delivery infrastructure by bringing its road tanker logistics operations in-house, operating under the name Axis Logistics.

Like Harvest Energy, the new division of the company will be wholly owned by the Prax Group.

The service was previously performed by third party contracts and the new service is set to be implemented in January 2020.

The company said it had a national infrastructure to support and supply customers and it did not envisage any disruption to service or supply due to the change.

Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of the Prax Group, said: “As a dynamic and forward-thinking organisation, we consistently look for ways to keep our business innovative and to continue to meet the needs of our customers, whoever and wherever they may be.

“Bringing our road tanker logistics operations in-house demonstrates our on-going commitment to further strengthen the infrastructure behind our reliable supply chain. It is the natural evolution in our progression towards making Harvest Energy a leading player in the global oil market, and reflects the Group’s strategic objective to move into a new stage of accelerated investment, growth and development.”

Last month Harvest Energy announced that it was re-introducing the Total brand to the UK after agreeing a deal with the multinational oil company. It said the first Total service station was scheduled to open before the end of year in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, with further deployments in 2020.

